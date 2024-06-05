American man gets 26 months in prison for anti-Jewish, racist vandalism

(JNS) -- Nathan Weeden, 24, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and three subsequent months of supervised release on Tuesday for conspiring to discriminate against Jews and black people and for vandalizing a synagogue.

The Houghton, Mich., man, who is a member of the white supremacist gang The Base, did more than just destroy property, stated Larissa Knapp, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch.

“The FBI will not accept hate-driven threats of violence intended to emotionally and/or physically harm victims and will rigorously investigate anyone conspiring to vandalize houses of worship and intimidate others from safely practicing their religion,” she said.

