(GRANINTE GROK) – Gayle E. Pitman, the author of the book “My Maddy,” published by the American Psychological Association, promotes to boys and girls that some people can be neither male nor female. The book is about a parent that the child calls “Maddy”, a combination of Mommy and Daddy.

The first page of the book: "Most mommies are girls. Most daddies are boys. But lots of parents are neither a boy nor a girl."

No mention is made of the child’s other parent or who gave birth to him. However, Maddy has a masculine face and the book says that Maddy’s face feels like sandpaper against the child’s face, so the reader can assume he wasn’t the one who gave birth to the child and we never find out what happened to the child’s mother. The reader can only assume that the mother is not around because this mentally unbalanced parent has destroyed their relationship in pursuit of his gender obsession.

