A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Why America's corporations are leaning on freelancers more than ever before

Help keep fixed costs down, avoid mass layoffs

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 4:46pm

(Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Major corporations are leaning on freelancers now more than ever before to help keep fixed costs down and avoid mass layoffs. That's according to Shannon Denton, co-founder of Wripple, a platform that matches companies with vetted freelancers in real time.

Denton's coined this period the "freelancer economy," a trend in which corporate America is embracing independent workers more than before to help with a variety of tasks like designing their website or plan events.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Wripple partnered with independent research company MDRG to conduct two surveys. In total, it collected 200 surveys from freelancers and another 214 from marketing and human resource leaders at enterprise and mid-market companies who hire freelancers.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why America's corporations are leaning on freelancers more than ever before
Fights now erupting over shareholder proposals
AI enabling Iran's crackdown on women to enforce head covering
Germany has begun dumping migrants in Poland
Ireland overwhelmed as immigration being used as 'weapon' to change demographics
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×