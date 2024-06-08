Why America's corporations are leaning on freelancers more than ever before

(FOX BUSINESS) – Major corporations are leaning on freelancers now more than ever before to help keep fixed costs down and avoid mass layoffs. That's according to Shannon Denton, co-founder of Wripple, a platform that matches companies with vetted freelancers in real time.

Denton's coined this period the "freelancer economy," a trend in which corporate America is embracing independent workers more than before to help with a variety of tasks like designing their website or plan events.

Wripple partnered with independent research company MDRG to conduct two surveys. In total, it collected 200 surveys from freelancers and another 214 from marketing and human resource leaders at enterprise and mid-market companies who hire freelancers.

