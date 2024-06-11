A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Ancient book containing earliest versions of 2 Bible books up for auction

Expected price up to $3.8 million

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:37pm

(Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- An ancient manuscript containing the oldest complete versions of two significant Biblical texts — the book of Jonah and 1 Peter — is being auctioned at Christie’s in London, with an expected price of up to $3.8 million.

Known as the Crosby-Schøyen Codex, this rare artifact dates back to the third and fourth centuries and originates from Egypt, according to Christie’s.

It’s part of a larger auction by Christie’s that features a variety of important manuscripts spanning 1,300 years of cultural history. Among the other notable items are the Codex Sinaiticus Rescriptus and the Geraardsbergen Bible, which together trace significant periods of religious and cultural transformation.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







