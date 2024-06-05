A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Ancient stone mask uncovered on Mount Hebron in Israel

'An extraordinary discovery that reveals new insights into the spiritual and symbolic traditions'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:00pm

(Courtesy Israel Museum)

(ISRAEL HAYOM) -- A rare and ancient stone mask dating back more than 9,500 years has been discovered on Mount Hebron, shedding new light on prehistoric religious practices in the area. The remarkable archaeological find will go on public display for the first time at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The mask was uncovered by an archaeological team from the Civil Administration near the settlement of Pnei Hever. Made of dolomitic limestone, it has been dated to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B period in the 8th millennium BCE.

The artifact is part of an exceptionally small and rare group of just 16 ancient stone masks known to exist worldwide. All were found in the confined areas of the Hebron Hills, the Judean Desert and across the Jordan River Valley. This localized pattern strongly suggests the masks were part of a shared cult, ritual system or set of beliefs among the region’s inhabitants during that prehistoric era.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 'Never studied biology': Biden pick who put man in women's prison gets totally shredded
State forced to repay millions after giving taxpayer-funded health care to 'noncitizens'
Shush! Bragg wants Trump to stay under gag order even after conviction
Ancient stone mask uncovered on Mount Hebron in Israel
American man gets 26 months in prison for anti-Jewish, racist vandalism
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×