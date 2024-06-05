Ancient stone mask uncovered on Mount Hebron in Israel

(ISRAEL HAYOM) -- A rare and ancient stone mask dating back more than 9,500 years has been discovered on Mount Hebron, shedding new light on prehistoric religious practices in the area. The remarkable archaeological find will go on public display for the first time at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The mask was uncovered by an archaeological team from the Civil Administration near the settlement of Pnei Hever. Made of dolomitic limestone, it has been dated to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B period in the 8th millennium BCE.

The artifact is part of an exceptionally small and rare group of just 16 ancient stone masks known to exist worldwide. All were found in the confined areas of the Hebron Hills, the Judean Desert and across the Jordan River Valley. This localized pattern strongly suggests the masks were part of a shared cult, ritual system or set of beliefs among the region’s inhabitants during that prehistoric era.

