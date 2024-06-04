Another Biden blows a gasket at simple sight of former Trump aide

Joe Biden is known for sometimes losing his cool and lashing out in anger at people he encounters, especially if they are questioning him or challenging his judgment.

Recall the time he erupted and called someone a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier."

Or the time he slammed an entire group of people, telling them if they weren't supporting him, they weren't black.

It seems such outbursts run in the family, with a new report on Fox News that describes a verbal assault by Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Biden, on a man attending Hunter Biden's trial on charges he lied on a federal form when he purchased a firearm.

The report said she approached the man at the trial, pointed her finger at him and said, "You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s***."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Her target was Garrett Ziegler, who was sued by Hunter Biden last year for publishing the contents of Biden's laptop computer, which he abandoned at a repair shop. It since has not only been confirmed as real, but has pulled back the curtain on a lot of Biden family scandals.

It was that laptop that the FBI falsely labeled Russian disinformation during the 2020 election in its attempt to influence the presidential election.

The report said Ziegler did not respond to Melissa Biden's outburst at the time. But he later confirmed the encounter and said, "It's sad I've been sitting here the whole time and haven't approached anyone."

He also corrected Melissa Biden, "For the record, I'm not a Nazi, I'm a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven't said one thing to them."

Hunter Biden claims federal computer hacking laws were violated to reveal the contents of the computer he left at a Delaware shop in 2019.

Ziegler and his company, Marco Polo, and "unidentified associates" were sued for releasing the "tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings," including those that were "pornographic" from the laptop, which played a key role in the decision for the 2020 presidential race.

Ziegler subsequently asked that a judge appointed by Joe Biden be removed from the case, explaining the lawsuit has implications for Congress' impeachment investigation of Joe Biden as well as the 2024 vote.

He also pointed out, " "The wife has the same level of impulse control as Hunter. To the family bringing decency back, anyone who is perceived as opposition is a Nazi."

The wife has the same level of impulse control as Hunter. To the family bringing decency back, anyone who is perceived as opposition is a Nazi. Truly contemptible liars & scoundrels. We don’t respond in kind in the back of a courtroom, because we’re gentlemen who do not… https://t.co/EgVCIIRBwu — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) June 4, 2024



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!