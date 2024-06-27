Another mysterious monolith pops up in U.S., this time in northern Colorado

(NEW YORK POST) – Another mysterious, reflective monolith has popped up in the U.S. – this time in northern Colorado, according to local residents.

Lori Graves, the owner of the Howling Cow Cafe near the monument in Bellvue – about 75 miles north of Denver, said people have been flocking to her shop asking about the head-scratching structure, which is located on property that she owns. “It was Sunday morning when someone came into the cafe and said, ‘Where is the Monolith?’” she told KDVR. “‘Where is the Alien monolith?’”

Graves said she’s not sure who’s behind the gleaming, mirrored structure but she has her ideas. “I almost don’t want to ruin the mystery around it,” she said. “I’m not going to ask people.”

