TESTING THE FAITH

Anti-gay Bible verse spray-painted on pro-LGBT church

Vandals also urge congregants to 'repent'

Published June 3, 2024 at 5:01pm

(Video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Police in Mitchell, South Dakota, are investigating after Congregational United Church of Christ, an LGBT-affirming congregation planning to host a gay pride event this month, was vandalized with Scripture on Thursday night.

The church's vandalism was first noticed around 8 a.m. last Friday morning by individuals from law offices across the street from the church, according to Dakota News Now. The vandals spray painted Leviticus 18:22 on the walls and sidewalk of the church in red multiple times. They also urged the congregants to “repent” in their message.

Leviticus 18:22, which condemns same-sex relationships, states: “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.”

Read the full story ›

×