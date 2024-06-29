A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel and Mideast U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA

Anti-Israel protesters clash with cops outside of Biden's big-money fundraiser

'There is only one solution – Intifada revolution!'

By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 10:28am

(NEW YORK POST) – Anti-Israel protesters trying to disrupt President Biden’s big-money Manhattan fundraiser Friday night clashed with cops and set off smoke bombs – leading to dozens of arrests, sources said.

At least 32 demonstrators were arrested as they marched from Madison Square Garden toward the Hammerstein Ballroom on West 34th Street in Midtown, police sources said. Video shows the mob of protesters – many of them masked – and police in riot gear trading shoves as they met on the sidewalk on the corner of West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue, less than a block from the venue.

Cops could be seen taking several protesters into custody through the thick plume of smoke as others in the group tried to wrestle them away from police. “Clear the block,” one officer can be heard yelling in the chaos.

