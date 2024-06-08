Apollo 8 astronaut who took iconic 'Earthrise' photo dies in small plane crash

(FOX NEWS) – The victim in a fatal plane crash Friday in Washington state has been identified as Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic "Earthrise" photo, his son Greg Anders confirmed to The Associated Press.

Just before noon, rescue crews responded to reports of a plane crash in Washington state between Orcas and Jones Island, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest confirmed. "The family is devastated," Greg Anders told the AP. "He was a great pilot, and we will miss him terribly."

During a telecast on Christmas Eve 1968, the Apollo 8 crew read verses from the first chapter of Genesis and wished viewers, "Good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas and God bless all of you – all of you on the good Earth."

