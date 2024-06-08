A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.IN MEMORIAM

Apollo 8 astronaut who took iconic 'Earthrise' photo dies in small plane crash

William Anders was much loved by family, friends

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 9:31am

Earth rising

(FOX NEWS) – The victim in a fatal plane crash Friday in Washington state has been identified as Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic "Earthrise" photo, his son Greg Anders confirmed to The Associated Press.

Just before noon, rescue crews responded to reports of a plane crash in Washington state between Orcas and Jones Island, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest confirmed. "The family is devastated," Greg Anders told the AP. "He was a great pilot, and we will miss him terribly."

During a telecast on Christmas Eve 1968, the Apollo 8 crew read verses from the first chapter of Genesis and wished viewers, "Good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas and God bless all of you – all of you on the good Earth."

Around the Web
