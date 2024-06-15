A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archaeologists just made 'spectacular' discovery at George Washington's home

Pre-Revolutionary War artifacts include bottles of perfectly preserved cherries, berries

Published June 15, 2024 at 12:00pm
(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Archaeologists at Founding Father George Washington’s former residence have made a fascinating discovery. According to Mount Vernon’s website, archaeologists made an “unprecedented discovery” of pre-Revolutionary War artifacts including 35 bottles of perfectly preserved cherries and berries.

The museum said in a press release: "Archaeologists at George Washington’s Mount Vernon have unearthed an astounding 35 glass bottles from the 18th century in five storage pits in the Mansion cellar of the nation’s first president. Of the 35 bottles, 29 are intact and contain perfectly preserved cherries and berries, likely gooseberries or currants. The contents of each bottle have been carefully extracted, are under refrigeration at Mount Vernon, and will undergo scientific analysis. The bottles are slowly drying in the Mount Vernon archaeology lab and will be sent off-site for conservation.

"This discovery follows a recent find in the cellar of two intact European-manufactured 18th-century glass bottles containing liquid, cherries, and pits. These archaeological finds are part of the landmark privately funded $40 million Mansion Revitalization Project at George Washington’s Mount Vernon."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







