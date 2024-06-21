A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Armenia recognizes Palestinian state

Claims it will forge 'peace and stability in the Middle East'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:02pm

(Unsplash)

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – Armenia recognized the “State of Palestine” on Friday, citing the need to forge “peace and stability in the Middle East [and] the establishment of lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples.”

A two-state solution is “the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations,” according to an Armenian Foreign Ministry statement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against civilian populations and the hostage-taking of civilians during the [Israel-Hamas] conflict and joins the international community in demanding their release without preconditions,” added the statement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Armenia recognizes Palestinian state
RFK fails to meet CNN debate requirements
Recipe for E.U. disaster: Warning signs ignored
Chinese organized crime increasingly becomes an issue in the U.S.
U.S. halts avocado imports after abduction of USDA inspectors in Mexico
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×