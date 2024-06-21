A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Armenia recognizes Palestinian state

Claims it will forge 'peace and stability in the Middle East'

Published June 21, 2024 at 6:02pm

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – Armenia recognized the “State of Palestine” on Friday, citing the need to forge “peace and stability in the Middle East [and] the establishment of lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples.”

A two-state solution is “the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations,” according to an Armenian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against civilian populations and the hostage-taking of civilians during the [Israel-Hamas] conflict and joins the international community in demanding their release without preconditions,” added the statement.

