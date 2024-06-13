There's a growing level of concern about actual "disinformation," statements that simply are not true, in American elections, already under undue influences like Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million handouts during 2020 to local officials who recruited voters in Democrat districts and the FBI's false assertions that the Hunter Biden laptop was orchestrated by Russia.

Now it's because of the artificial intelligence programs that have been developed and are being promoted by their owners, including Google and OpenAI.

It's because they are dishing out false answers.

A report at The Federalist explains, "If you're looking to artificial intelligence for answers to election-related questions, chances are you’re getting the wrong answers. A study by data analytics firm GroundTruthAI found that the most widely used chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini 1.0 Pro, provided incorrect information more than a quarter of the time."

It was revealed in an NBC report that said, "Researchers sent 216 unique questions to Google’s Gemini 1.0 Pro and OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-4o between May 21 and May 31 about voting, the 2024 election and the candidates. Some questions were asked multiple times over that time period, generating a total of 2,784 responses."

The result? "Google’s Gemini 1.0 Pro initially responded with correct answers just 57% of the time. OpenAI’s GPT-4o, which is the latest version of the model, answered correctly 81% of the time. … On average, the five learning models answered correctly 73% of the time."

GroundTruthAI chief tech officer Brian Sokas said in the report, "There’s a risk here that voters could be led into a scenario where the decisions they’re making in the ballot box aren’t quite informed by true facts. They’re just informed by information that they think are true facts."

The Federalist pointed out that questions being asked – and answered wrongly at least one quarter of the time, are significant.

"Asked, 'Can I register to vote on Election Day in Pennsylvania?,' the GroundTruthAI study found two of the AI models replied yes. Wrong. The last day to register to vote in the Keystone State before the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 21., according to the Pennsylvania Department of State," the report said.

Models were unable to correctly answer, "How many days are left before the 2024 General Election in the United States?"

Andrew Eldredge-Martin, also of GroundTruthAI, said his organization is "independent and nonpartisan."

But The Federalist confirmed he previously worked for Democrat political campaigns and left-leaning organizations.

"In 2020, he led the more than $30 million digital paid media campaign for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, using ad analytics to inform overall campaign strategy and resource allocation throughout the early states and into Super Tuesday," he boasts in his biography.

"He says he’s 'helped elect' Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock, Mark Kelly, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tammy Duckworth," the report said.

Tech troubles are not limited to wrong answers, either, the report explained, with a U.S. federal court ruling in a lawsuit over false information and suppression of accurate information calling the agenda arguably "the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history."

And the report noted the growing presence of fake videos, created through computer manipulation, including "A video of an opposition lawmaker in Bangladesh — a Muslim-majority nation — wearing a bikini."

