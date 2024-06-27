Asylum seekers camped out next to state freeway demanding housing

(JUST THE NEWS) – It’s been nearly a month since asylum seekers set up camp on property next to SR-167 in Kent, urging city leaders to let them move into a vacant hotel on Central Avenue.

“We are here one month now,” said Oscar, who on Tuesday told The Center Square he came from Africa. “Angola is my home country, and we are here to get a house and something to dress,” said Oscar. Others in the camp came from Venezuela and the Congo.

Asked how he got into the country and came to Washington, Oscar said, “We came up through Mexico yes, we were there.” He said they came to Washington because they were told they would be “getting help.”

