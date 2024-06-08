A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithGOOD NEWS!

Baby born weighing 1.5 pounds defies the odds

Goes home after 9 months in NICU

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 6:32pm
(LIFENEWS) – For Savanna Buller and her youngest daughter, Margo, the journey home from the hospital was nearly nine months long. Baby Margo was born at 25 weeks last summer and weighed a mere 1 lb., 5 oz. Now, the family of six is together under one roof.

“She was the size of a water bottle,” her mother recalled. “She was very tiny. You look at this little baby and think, ‘How are you supposed to survive?’”

Savanna and Daniel are high school sweethearts and have a 9-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter, and 3-year-old son. Savanna had no complications with her first three pregnancies, but when Baby Margo was about 20 weeks along, Savanna’s blood pressure spiked and she developed preeclampsia.

