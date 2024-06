(FOX NEWS) -- MLB legend Willie Mays, the "Say Hey Kid," died Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants announced.

Mays was 93 years old.

The greatest catch in baseball history. Rest In Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/mjeygZXJ1B — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the Giants said in a statement.

