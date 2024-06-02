Benjamin Netanyahu pours cold water on Biden's ceasefire proposal

Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Hamas must be destroyed before the war in Gaza can end, pushing back against President Joe Biden’s proposed ceasefire proposal.

Biden on Friday proposed a three-part deal to end the Middle Eastern conflict that would require Israel to withdraw its forces from densely populated areas of Gaza, with the president adding that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out large-scale attacks against Israel, The Associated Press reported. Netanyahu disagreed with this assessment, calling the proposed agreement a “non-starter” and asserting that “the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities” is necessary before Israel winds down its assault on Gaza.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent cease-fire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter,” he continued.

Should Israel agree to a ceasefire? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In exchange for leaving Gaza, the first phase of Biden’s ceasefire agreement would have required Israel to give up Palestinian prisoners in exchange for American, female, wounded and elderly hostages captured by Hamas, the AP reported. Humanitarian assistance to Gaza would also ramp up as part of the first phase.

The second phase would require Israel to totally withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages and the third phase would divert resources to Gaza to help it recover from the war, according to the AP.

Israel says around 100 hostages are being held in Gaza, ABC News reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office: Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2024



While Israel is skeptical, Hamas seems more eager to engage with the deal.

“Hamas confirms its readiness to deal positively and in a constructive manner with any proposal that is based on the permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal [of Israeli forces] from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction [of Gaza], and the return of the displaced to their places, along with the fulfilment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal,” the U.S.-designated terrorist group said, according to Reuters.

Biden, who faces a tough reelection battle, is under pressure from domestic activists to end the war in Gaza.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!