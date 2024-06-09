A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Benny Gantz announces departure from Israel wartime unity government

'Unfortunately, Netanyahu is stopping us from reaching a true victory'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 3:43pm
Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday night announced his National Unity Party’s departure from the government set up in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre and the ensuing Gaza war.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramat Gan, Gantz said, “It was an easy decision to enter the government, but the decision to leave was very difficult.”

“Unfortunately, Netanyahu is stopping us from reaching a true victory,” continued Gantz. “Therefore, we are now leaving, today, the unity government. With a heavy heart, but wholeheartedly.”

Read the full story ›

