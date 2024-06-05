Beware when leftist journalists cite founders to attack Trump

When the elected Democrat district attorney of Manhattan and his 12 (likely Democrat) Manhattan jurors convicted Donald Trump on artificially inflated felony counts of business accounting, you could count on leftist journalists to try to make it the Most Historic Event Ever.

We're not even sure it won't all be reversed on appeal. But "historic" is their word of choice ... when they like the result.

In 1999, when Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about sex with an intern named Monica Lewinsky, Geraldo Rivera was furious on the "Today" show: "It was a spiteful action, an action that they performed absolutely in violation of the framers' intent. It was a legislative coup d'etat."

Impeaching Trump twice was never a "coup" to NBC News. But the worst part of that spectacle was leftist activists like Rivera trying to speak for the framers of the Constitution. He was implying it wasn't just a revolting result but revolting in the eyes of James Madison and the rest. The Left reveres nothing about the Founders, routinely denouncing them as a racist, sexist, capitalist patriarchy.

This regrettable citation of the Founding Fathers happened again with the Trump trial, and again in this case, the American revolutionaries were placed on the side of the Democrats. George Stephanopoulos began his commentary on "This Week" with the second president: "In 1774, John Adams said representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty. Two hundred and fifty years later, the heart and lungs of liberty are facing what may be the ultimate stress test." It's John Adams vs. Trump.

The front page of the June 3 New York Times was topped with an editorial – labeled "News Analysis" – from their White House correspondent Peter Baker. He picked Patrick Henry as the Trump opponent.

"The revolutionary hero Patrick Henry knew this day would come," Baker began. Henry "feared that eventually a criminal might occupy the presidency and use his powers to thwart anyone who sought to hold him accountable." In Henry's words, "Away with your president, we will have a king."

Never mind that historians pointed out Henry was inveighing against the Constitution before it was ratified. Baker channeled the Democrat line: "The notion that 34 felonies is not automatically disqualifying and a convicted criminal can be a viable candidate for commander in chief upends two and a half centuries of assumptions about American democracy."

Inside the paper, the headline over Baker's essay was "If a Felon Becomes President, Can Anyone Limit His Power?" The text box underlined the theme again: "Revival of a long-ago fear that a U.S. leader could try to be a king." All that followed was the argument ad infinitum that Trump's second term would result in "unfettered abuses of authority."

What Baker and Stephanopoulos refused to understand was that this rhetoric of a president abusing authority can also be applied to President Joe Biden. On CNN, Scott Jennings mocked Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., on how Biden ruthlessly ignored the courts and the Congress in offering $165 billion in student loan "forgiveness" to win younger voters.

"You're a member of Congress," Jennings told Auchincloss. "Does it not offend you that the president of the United States is usurping your authority?" The eventual answer was no.

The Democrats and their media enablers use "history" to establish how there is a "right side," and that is their leftist agenda. Undercutting democratic norms and coequal branches of government is admirable when the ends justify the means. The Founding Fathers are just yellowed paper puppets in their relentless power games.

