Biden campaign 'fact check' calls the truth a 'blatant lie' about insulin prices

There's been no small content of lies among the statements Joe Biden has delivered: He claimed inflation was 9% when it took office; it was 1.4%. He claimed he knew absolutely nothing about son Hunter Biden's international business deals; evidence shows he met with principals. He claimed he's talked with international leaders – after they were dead.

Now his campaign has joined, apparently.

It called out as a "blatant lie" a news reporter's statement that actually was the truth.



Social media statements document the sequence:

Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35/month FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise… pic.twitter.com/iDrrBKEIhf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: "We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

"Fox News reporter John Robert catches Biden campaign in a lie and brings all the receipts," charged the Gateway Pundit.

Not willing to let the Biden campaign get by with its latest falsehood, that a $35 cap on insulin for patients was due to Joe Biden, not President Donald Trump, Roberts responded:

"Yesterday, coming out of a segment in which the $35 insulin co-pay under the Inflation Reduction Act was mentioned, I remarked that I recalled back in May of 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that stated President Trump had a plan to lower insulin co-pays to $35. The Biden campaign’s rapid response issued a post on X saying the following: 'Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden capped insulin at $35 a month. Fact-check: This is a blatant lie.' But there are receipts to dispute the Biden campaign’s claim about what I said."

He then outlined the evidence to support his reporting.

On social media, Roberts obviously had won fans:

"Well done John!"

"Good for you John!"

And there was one loaded with sarcasm: "The Biden campaign lied about something?"

