Biden declares it's 'dangerous' for anyone to say Trump trial was 'rigged'

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – On Friday, Joe Biden addressed the guilty verdict reached the day prior in the falsified business records case against Trump, declaring that it's "dangerous" for people to say that it was a rigged trial.

"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said. "The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed."

"Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, not a federal case. It was heard by a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you, like millions of Americans who served on juries. This jury is chosen the same way every jury in America’s chosen. It was a process that Donald Trump's attorney was part of. The jury heard five weeks of evidence. Five weeks. And after careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict," Biden said.

