Biden losing the young, blacks and women, makes play for the 'geezer' vote

The beleaguered presidential campaign of Joe Biden, facing losing support from young voters, black voters, even women voters in some polls, and trailing GOP challenger President Donald Trump in most polls including those in swing states, apparently is turning its focus onto another age group, hoping to win the White House with the "geezer" vote.

At 81, and to be 82 about the time of the coming election, Biden appears to be looking for election help from his contemporaries.

That assessment comes from a report in Axios, which reveals that since 2000, the senior vote has belonged to Republicans.

The report cites a New York Times/Siena poll that suggests some of those older people are moving to Biden's camp this year.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Importantly, the report notes, the senior vote is a group "that consistently votes at higher rates than any other demographic."

Will older Americans flock to vote for Joe Biden in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

While President Trump, the report notes, "appears to be making stunning gains of his own among young voters," although it admits "the polls could still be wrong," it suggests that seniors considering "old-school respect for institutions and distaste for Trump's unorthodox style," are moving to Biden. Another theory? "Hippies got old."

The report claims NYT/Siena puts Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump in a head-to-head among likely voters 65 and older.

That was similar to a Quinnipiac poll weeks ago.

The report noted while 10% of those ages 18-34 said democracy was the most urgent issue facing voters, that number was 35% for those ages 65 and up.

Biden's attack has included claims that Republicans are eyeing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, claims that GOP candidates have rejected as false.

Biden's outreach, the report explained "includes bingo nights and pickleball tournaments, ads on daytime television and more.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!