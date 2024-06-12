Biden press sec asked if Joe will COMMUTE Hunter's sentence: Her answer is very telling

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Hunter Biden on Tuesday was found guilty of all three felonies. He is facing 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon released a statement after jurors reached a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial.

Joe Biden didn’t mention his son Hunter’s gun crimes. He kept his focus on Hunter’s drug addiction to garner sympathy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

If Joe Biden doesn't actually pardon Hunter Biden, will he commute his sentence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden specifically said he would accept the outcome and will ‘continue to respect the judicial process.’

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” Biden said.

“As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he has ruled out a pardon for his son Hunter.

WATCH:

Now that Hunter Biden has been found guilty of all three charges as the jury found this case clear cut returning a verdict in just three hours. Do you believe that Joe Biden will actually not pardon his son, Hunter Biden? pic.twitter.com/5u5djYkdbU — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) June 11, 2024

But TGP predicted Joe Biden may commute Hunter’s sentence.

A full pardon would relieve Hunter Biden of all guilt for his crimes and a commutation would reduce his sentence.

On Wednesday White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Joe Biden would commute Hunter’s sentence during a gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“So you’re not ruling out that Biden would commute Hunter’s sentence?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre obfuscated and did not answer the question.

There it is.

AUDIO:

QUESTION: So you’re not ruling out that Biden would commute Hunter’s sentence? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Right pic.twitter.com/IeHRcZwJKl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!