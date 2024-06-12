A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Biden secretary of state announces $404 million in new U.S. aid to Palestinians

'It is time for everyone, everyone, to step up'

Published June 12, 2024 at 12:11pm
Secretary Antony J. Blinken speaks to families and supporters of the hostages held by Hamas outside a hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

(JNS) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with King Abdullah II and spoke at the conference “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza,” during which he announced another $404 million in U.S. aid to Palestinians, in Sweimeh, Jordan.

Blinken both criticized Israel for not doing enough to help struggling Palestinian civilians and took Arab states to task for not providing enough aid.

Some of the countries that have “expressed great concern over the suffering of Palestinian people in Gaza—including countries with the capacity to give a lot—have provided very little or nothing at all,” Blinken charged at the conference. “It is time for everyone—everyone—to step up.”

