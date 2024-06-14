A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ScandalsANIMAL KINGDOM

Biden watched his dog Commander bite Secret Service agents, then accused them of lying

Agents wished each other a 'safe shift' as number of incidents mounted

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 3:25pm
The Bidens' dog Commander visits the Outer Oval Office, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

The Bidens' dog Commander visits the Outer Oval Office, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the White House.

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden repeatedly watched his German shepherd Commander attack Secret Service members, who wished each other a “safe shift” as the number of incidents mounted — with one exasperated workplace safety professional urging the use of a muzzle, agency records show.

The number of dog attacks involving Commander, who the White House said in February was given away after more than two years of terrorizing professionals assigned to protect Biden, and former first dog Major, who was rehomed in 2021 after also attacking personnel; could top three dozen, the newly surfaced records suggest.

The 81-year-old president reportedly accused a Secret Service member of lying about being attacked by Major during his first year in office, but was present for at least three separate attacks involving Commander, files released to Judicial Watch under Freedom of Information Act litigation show.

Read the full story ›

