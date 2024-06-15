A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's Gaza aid scheme faces yet another massive setback

Pricey floating pier will temporarily be removed to prevent damage from high seas

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 15, 2024 at 5:47pm

Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A $230 million floating pier the Biden administration constructed on the Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid will temporarily be removed to prevent damage from high seas, U.S. officials announced Friday.

President Joe Biden’s promised pier has been marred by logistical problems, security concerns and weather-related setbacks since it became operational mid-May. Now, the military says the pier will be temporarily towed to Israel to protect it during a period of “expected high seas,” after which it will “be rapidly re-anchored to the coast of Gaza.”

“Today, due to expected high seas, the temporary pier will be removed from its anchored position in Gaza and towed back to Ashdod, Israel,” U.S. Central Command wrote Friday on X. “The safety of our service members is a top priority and temporarily relocating the pier will prevent structural damage caused by the heightened sea state.”

Rough waters already broke the pier apart in late May less than two weeks after it first became operational, costing tens of millions of dollars to repair. It was only operational for another two days before the United Nations (UN) World Food Program (WFP) suspended deliveries, citing safety concerns.


Trucks containing aid were also ransacked days after the pier was constructed, forcing WFP to temporarily pause operations, according to The New York Times.

Over 7.7 million pounds have been delivered using the pier since May 17, according to U.S. Central Command. Biden announced plans for the pier in early March.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

