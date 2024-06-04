Are the Bidens intimidating Hunter's jury?

(HOTAIR) -- Hunter Biden's trial in Delaware began on Monday morning. The first order of business was to pick a jury and that happened by day's end.

From a pool of 250 prospective jurors, 12 jurors and four alternates were chosen, including a former Secret Service employee. Several of the jurors said they have family members or close friends with histories of substance abuse. One man seated on the jury said he was “an acquaintance with the first lady” and he had met Joe Biden at several events.

Questions posed to the prospective jurors centered around guns and drug abuse. That is the focus of the trial - it is being called Hunter's gun trial. He is accused of lying on the paperwork when he purchased a gun in Delaware.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, is presiding over the trial. She swore in the jurors Monday afternoon. Hunter is on trial for three felony charges. He tried to purchase a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs. Allegedly he checked the box on the paperwork that he was not addicted to drugs. In other words, he is alleged to have falsified paperwork.

Read the full story ›