Biological man wins state beauty pageant

(DC NEWS NOW) – Bailey Anne, the newly crowned Miss Maryland USA, joined DC News Now on Wednesday. She is the first trans woman to hold the coveted title, along with being the first Asian-American and military officer’s wife to represent the state.

Anne told morning anchor Cory James her history-making win was her first pageant. She said the moment she learned she won was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box – like me growing up.”

Anne hopes her win will encourage LGBTQ+ kids to be themselves. When asked if she had to overcome any fears of being the only trans woman in the pageant, Anne said she did not and felt supported by the “sisterhood” of women competing with her on stage.

