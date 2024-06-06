Birth rates are plunging in world's most populous countries

(ZEROHEDGE) – Birth rates are falling in the six most populated countries in the world, though at different speeds. Fertility rates are declining in most places. According to the UN, in 1990, the average number of births per woman globally was 3.2. By 2019, this had fallen to 2.5 births per woman; by 2050, it is expected to decline further to 2.2 births.

Notably, a fertility level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to avoid a national population decline over the long run (not including net immigration).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

China’s birth rate has fallen the fastest in recent years among the countries highlighted here. The country registered 7.6 annual births per 1,000 people in 2021, compared to 24.4 in 1990 and 41.0 in 1950.

Read the full story ›