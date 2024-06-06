A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Birth rates are plunging in world's most populous countries

Fertility rates are declining in most places

Published June 6, 2024 at 3:34pm

(Pixabay image)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Birth rates are falling in the six most populated countries in the world, though at different speeds. Fertility rates are declining in most places. According to the UN, in 1990, the average number of births per woman globally was 3.2. By 2019, this had fallen to 2.5 births per woman; by 2050, it is expected to decline further to 2.2 births.

Notably, a fertility level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to avoid a national population decline over the long run (not including net immigration).

China’s birth rate has fallen the fastest in recent years among the countries highlighted here. The country registered 7.6 annual births per 1,000 people in 2021, compared to 24.4 in 1990 and 41.0 in 1950.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







