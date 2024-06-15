Black radio host blasts Dems for claiming to represent 'people they don't even talk to'

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God in a podcast episode posted to YouTube on Friday criticized Democrats for engaging in “goofy” actions due to their lack of communication with voters they claim to represent.

President Joe Biden seemed to freeze during a White House Juneteenth concert on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris and others around him clapped and danced. Charlamagne on the “Brilliant Idiots” used this video as an example of how not spending time in “the hood” leads to Democrats exhibiting “corny, goofy” behavior.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WATCH:

Do Democrats represent black voters? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

‘Get To The Hood’: Charlamagne Blasts Dems For Claiming To Represent ‘People They Don’t Even Talk To’ pic.twitter.com/P9ZL3bwbLi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2024

“Get off the hill and get to the hood,” Charlamagne said. “Those black people on the hill got y’all doing corny, goofy stuff like that. And they got y’all, you know, like, one thing about those elected officials, especially the Democrats, man, they talk about the people they don’t even talk to. You know what I’m saying? And they claim to talk for the people they don’t even talk to. Go down to Duval day and see what the hood really thinks about something, man. I’ve said that.”

Charlamagne added if Democrats have no desire to “go to the hood,” they should go to historically black colleges and universities.

“Go down to one of the HBCUs in Jacksonville,” he said. “Go down to one of the HBCUs in Atlanta. Have town halls.”

“Brilliant Idiots” co-host and comedian Andrew Schulz objected, saying, “Nah, go to the hood. What hood should they go to?”

“VP Kamala Harris should pull up to the hood, not President Biden,” Charlamagne specified, with Schulz raising that former President Donald Trump held a large rally in the Bronx in May.

“He definitely was in the Bronx,” Chalamagne acknowledged, adding that “he brought out Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G,” two New York rappers, during the rally.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said shortly after the Bronx rally that it is a negative sign for Biden’s reelection chances.

“This is part of a larger trend line … that we’re seeing among nonwhite voters, we see among black voters as well,” Enten said. “We’ve discussed that on this program before, whereby they’re much more favorable to Donald Trump than they were four years ago. And of course, Donald Trump did better amongst both of those groups in 2020 versus how he did in 2016.”

The former president has gained ground on Biden’s lead among black Americans since 2020, with a May New York Times/Siena College poll finding the current president leading Trump 70% to 18%.

Charlamane also criticized black media personalities on Wednesday for defending Hunter Biden following his conviction in a federal gun trial on Tuesday.

“Hunter Biden gets sentenced, and I see black folks in media: ‘This is wrong, this is some BS. Nobody gets charged with this.’ Negro, please. If you was black and they thought you was on drugs and you did what Hunter Biden did, they would have been put you under the jail,” the radio personality said on “The Breakfast Club.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!