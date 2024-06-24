A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions MoneyWND MONEY

'Blatant infringement': World's biggest record labels suing AI music generators

Universal Music, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music claim copyright violations

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 24, 2024 at 7:25pm

(Image by javier dumont from Pixabay)

(NBC NEWS) -- The world’s biggest record labels are teaming up to take two prominent AI music-making companies to court, a move that comes as generative artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate the music industry.

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, among others, filed lawsuits Monday against Suno and Udio-maker Uncharted Labs, both of which recently released AI programs that enable users to generate songs from text prompts.

The proliferation of accessible AI tools capable of generating realistic music, including full songs using AI versions of real artists’ voices, has triggered a slew of legal and ethical questions for the music industry. Many artists have expressed concern over how generative AI technologies could undermine human work and compensation.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Blatant infringement': World's biggest record labels suing AI music generators
Julian Assange reaches plea deal with U.S., allowing him to go free
Huge chunk of federal financial aid goes to negative return-on-investment degrees
College VP of DEI announces departure as university shutters woke office
Prince William shows off dancing skills at Taylor Swift concert
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×