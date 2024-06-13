A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Blinken: Hamas response to hostage proposal is unworkable

'More people will suffer, more Palestinians will suffer, more Israelis will suffer'

Published June 12, 2024 at 9:36pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to reporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (U.S. State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

(JNS) -- Hamas’s official response to Israel’s hostages-for-ceasefire proposal included modifications that are not workable, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“Hamas has proposed numerous changes to the proposal that was on the table. … Some of the changes are workable, some are not,” Blinken said in a press conference alongside Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

“A deal was on the table that was virtually identical to the proposal that Hamas made on May 6—a deal that the entire world is behind, a deal Israel has accepted. Hamas could have answered with a single word: ‘Yes,’” the secretary said.

Read the full story ›

