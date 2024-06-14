A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Biden secretary of state, Pentagon slammed for terror-tied news interviews

'What the hell is any U.S. government spokesperson doing talking to Hezbollah?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:37pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is interviewed by Jalal Chahda of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (U.S. State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is interviewed by Jalal Chahda of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

(JNS) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Defense are being criticized widely for interviews with terrorism-tied outlets over the Shavuot holiday.

On Wednesday, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, fielded a question during a briefing about tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border from Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese outlet with ties to Hezbollah. She also took a follow-up question from the publication.

“The Pentagon is answering questions put to it directly by Al Mayadeen, a Hezbollah propaganda outlet. What the hell is any U.S. government spokesperson doing talking to Hezbollah?” wrote Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and director of its Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East.

Read the full story ›

