Blue-collar job is booming, causing employment rates in the industry to soar

(FOX BUSINESS) – Employment in the construction industry is booming across the country, increasing by more than 250,000 workers since last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Arizona is one of the states experiencing the most growth, and the Phoenix-metro area alone had one of the highest employment rates in the construction industry in 2023, the BLS reported.

Austin McCabe, who worked as an electrician for about a year before he lost his job, is one of the many newcomers to construction. McCabe said he knew he wanted to do something with his hands and he needed a job that would help him get his high school diploma and a driver's license, which first landed him at Job Corps but ultimately led him to his current job as an apprentice at DPR Construction.

"I found out about Job Corps, which offers both," McCabe said. "They give you training, get you to finish your high school diploma, and they get you a new driver's license, which I still needed at the time."

