A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Body language expert's brutal take on Biden's debate against Trump

'Like a dead man walking'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:46pm
Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

(DNYUZ) – President Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in their high-stakes 2024 election debate rematch on Thursday and the contrast between the pair could not have been more stark, body language expert Susan Constantine tells Fox News.

Constantine says the physical difference between the candidates was noticeable from the moment they both took the stage in Atlanta, and that set the tone for the rest of the evening, with Trump purveying strength and confidence in his mannerisms, while Biden showed a tired and slow demeanor, made worse by his raspy voice, mumbled answers and oftentimes dazed looks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I was really concerned because the minute [Biden] walked out on that stage, I felt he [was] not feeling good,” Constantine said. “His skin was pale, it was pasty, and he literally looked like a dead man walking.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Body language expert's brutal take on Biden's debate against Trump
Pro-abortion zealots surround governor's mansion demanding removal of pro-life flag
State superintendent orders schools to teach Bible in grades 5 through 12
Dissident religious sisters flout Church teaching with blasphemous 'Pride month prayer service'
Supremes rule bans on public camping do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment of the homeless
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×