(FOX NEWS) -- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter took matters into her own hands to remove Pitt from her legal last name.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, a source close to the matter told Fox News Digital. The decision to remove Pitt from her last name is connected to the alleged "abuse history" and "violation" of Shiloh's victim's rights, according to the insider.

Shiloh filed the paperwork on May 27 – the day of her 18th birthday.

