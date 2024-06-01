A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Brooklyn Museum taken over by anti-Israel demonstrators

Massive 'Free Palestine' banner draped over building

By Around the Web
Published June 1, 2024 at 4:51pm
Brooklyn Museum taken over by anti-Israel demonstrators (video screenshot)

(RVM NEWS) – A large group of anti-Israel protesters stormed the Brooklyn Museum on Friday evening, setting up an encampment during a significant demonstration. According to police sources, the intruders scaled the building and descended inside using climbing gear.

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered both inside and outside the Brooklyn Museum, marking another event in a series of city-wide protests that have disrupted major events, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, over the past several months. Social media posts allegedly show the crowd heckling officers earlier today.

In response to these ongoing demonstrations, the NYPD plans to enhance security measures at the upcoming Israel Day Parade in NYC due to the potential risk of disruptions. Meanwhile, Congressional leaders have extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a speech on Capitol Hill.

