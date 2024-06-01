Bureaucrat attacking prolife centers takes hit in court fight

A state bureaucrat orchestrating an attack on pro-life centers has taken a hit on her campaign in court.

Thomas More Society officials say a court has rejected a demand from New York Attorney General Letitia James to move litigation against her into her back yard.

Peter Breen, the head of litigation for the society, explained, "For the past month, Letitia James has tried to illegally frighten and harass New York’s pregnancy help organizations into silence, threatening them with lawsuits if they keep speaking their truthful message about Abortion Pill Reversal. We brought suit in Rochester, near to where most of the organizations are headquartered and work.

"Instead of agreeing to a convenient venue, James then sued these charitable organizations in Manhattan, despite the fact that not a single one of the organizations is located there. We are pleased that the court in Monroe County agreed that the cases should be consolidated together and heard in Rochester, the 'most fair, appropriate and logistically convenient venue,' and not in Manhattan, which has no connection to the case."



He continued, "We look forward to defending Heartbeat International, CompassCare, and all of New York’s pregnancy help organizations targeted by James’ unconstitutional witch-hunt. New Yorkers deserve to know that Abortion Pill Reversal is not just possible but safe and effective, and our clients have the right to share that truth with women who are undergoing a chemical abortion that they do not want to continue."

A court order rejected James' demands that the litigation move to her back yard.

New York Supreme Court Justice Sam Valleriani earlier issued a consolidation order, combining a lawsuit brought by James against pregnancy help organizations with the previously filed case brought by the organizations in Rochester’s Monroe County Court. James had tried to relocate the lawsuit against her from its Rochester venue to New York County Court in Manhattan, hundreds of miles aways.

But her attempt failed.

