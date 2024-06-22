A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health U.S.

This state legalized drugs. Cartels took it over

Legal weed revenues have fallen consistently

By Around the Web
Published June 22, 2024 at 10:25am

(Pixabay)

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – Six years after California legalized marijuana, the bodies keep piling up. Earlier this year, six men were murdered in the Mojave Desert. Four of the men had been burned after being shot with rifles. In 2020, seven people were killed at an illegal pot operation in Riverside County.

Violence like this was supposed to disappear after legalization. Legalization advocates argued that making the drug trade legal would end the grip of the cartels. Instead, the legal market has failed, and the cartels are taking over sizable parts of California and the rest of the country.

California's legal drug revenues have fallen consistently, as have those in other legal drug states including Colorado, whose model helped sell the idea that drug money would fix everything.

Read the full story ›

