Cambridge Press drops term 'Anglo-Saxon' from journal

Scholar: Revisionist trend views 'Western culture' as 'white supremacist, patriarchal'

Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:34pm

 

(Photo by Roberto Catarinicchia on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Cambridge University Press changed the name of its journal Anglo-Saxon England this spring, but two scholars said the change sends the wrong message.

The publisher said the new name, Early Medieval England and its Neighbors, is part of a series of changes being instituted at the 50-year-old journal.

“The new title reflects the breadth of that scholarly work, and is one part of a broader relaunch of the journal, which is now Open Access, will have more regular publications, and take on an expanded scope,” Cambridge University Press said in a recent statement provided to The College Fix via email.

Read the full story ›

