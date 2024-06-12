Cambridge Press drops term 'Anglo-Saxon' from journal

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Cambridge University Press changed the name of its journal Anglo-Saxon England this spring, but two scholars said the change sends the wrong message.

The publisher said the new name, Early Medieval England and its Neighbors, is part of a series of changes being instituted at the 50-year-old journal.

Now Cambridge has changed the name of their journal from "Anglo-Saxon" to "Early Medieval" "Cambridge is teaching students that Anglo-Saxons did not exist as a distinct ethnic group as part of efforts to undermine “myths of nationalism”."https://t.co/cB1iKZs2tE — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) May 9, 2024

“The new title reflects the breadth of that scholarly work, and is one part of a broader relaunch of the journal, which is now Open Access, will have more regular publications, and take on an expanded scope,” Cambridge University Press said in a recent statement provided to The College Fix via email.

