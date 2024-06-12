A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Cambridge Press drops term 'Anglo-Saxon' from journal

Scholar: Revisionist trend views 'Western culture' as 'white supremacist, patriarchal'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:34pm

 

(Photo by Roberto Catarinicchia on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Cambridge University Press changed the name of its journal Anglo-Saxon England this spring, but two scholars said the change sends the wrong message.

The publisher said the new name, Early Medieval England and its Neighbors, is part of a series of changes being instituted at the 50-year-old journal.

“The new title reflects the breadth of that scholarly work, and is one part of a broader relaunch of the journal, which is now Open Access, will have more regular publications, and take on an expanded scope,” Cambridge University Press said in a recent statement provided to The College Fix via email.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Eylon Levy: Why is Hamas winning the propaganda war?
Megyn Kelly: So who's the 'old white man' heading your crypto con company?
Laura Ingraham: Biden is letting chaos and anarchy reign
Russell Brand: Russia just SHOCKED the world with this move
Fired CNN anchor frets about how Trump might 'punish' media if he wins
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×