'I can take you, too!' Angry Biden threatens news reporter

An interview with Joe Biden has taken a very strange turn for a reporter with Time.

Asked about his ability to do the job as president, should he win re-election in 2024, Biden boasted, "I can do it better than anybody you know. You're looking at me, I can take you, too!"

A report at RedState explains he was being interviewed and unleashed that response to the question, "The last two years of presidents, two-term presidents' tenure are usually focused on foreign affairs. You are 81 years old, and would be 86 by the time you left office. Large majorities of Americans, including in the Democratic Party, tell pollsters they think you are too old to lead. Could you really do this job as an 85-year-old man?"

That Biden has diminished capabilities now, as that 81-year-old, has been confirmed by a multitude of public exhibitions of his inability to find his way off a stage, his sometimes complete breakdown in speech, his fumbling, his gaffes, even his falls.

But it was further confirmed in a report from a special counsel assigned to investigate him for his allegedly criminal actions in taking and keeping secret government documents in his private office, his home, even his garage. That report concluded there was evidence of those activities, but it recommend no charges against Biden because with his "diminished" capacities – he forgot even when he was vice president – so that a jury would view him as an old man with memory issues.

The RedState report labeled him "senile" and warned the interview went "way off the rails, he even challenges the reporter to a fight."

The report noted that Biden hadn't actually been at the top of anyone's game during the interview, where he ranted about how good his economy has performed.

"Wage increases have exceeded what the cost of inflation," he charged. "You have everything from shrinkflation to what's going on in terms of the way in which they're artificially moving significantly to increase, their, their, their, their profits."

Time fact-checks Biden’s defense of his record on inflation. https://t.co/4cklIYuak9 pic.twitter.com/dxxuYW3dcn — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2024

Actually, American consumers are paying nearly 20% more now to live than when Biden took office, because of the inflation which happened under his economy.

And, during the interview, he apparently got a couple of key world leaders mixed up.

Biden confused Putin and Xi Jinping in his TIME interview — yikes! pic.twitter.com/L0O6oBRwC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Then came the "challenge."

"Joe Biden is a feeble 81-year-old man who finds walking up the stairs difficult, but he decided to snap at a reporter by challenging him to a fight. What a scene. 'I can take you,' the president of the freaking United States says. Do you feel the norms being restored?"

One commenter, however, took a wildly different political view of the threat from Biden.

He explained, "I'm sure you've heard the news... Our Commander in Chief is throwing down fitness challenges in the Oval Office! At 81, Biden’s not just pacing through legislation, he's ready to race reporters! In a recent and lively interview with TIME, President Joe Biden, at the spry age of 81, didn't just discuss policies. Nope, he took a playful jab at the journalists, claiming he could outpace them any day of the week! … And it didn’t stop there, folks. With a grin, he declared, ‘I can take you too,’ making it crystal clear that he believes he can do the job ‘better than anybody’. … Now, whether he’s talking about running the country or actually running on a track, that’s up for debate. But one thing’s for sure, his confidence is as fit as a fiddle!"

