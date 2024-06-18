'This can't be normal, can it?' Top brains on Biden's head-to-head with pope

"Look at the Pope – He's freaking out! This can't be normal, can it?"

That was President Trump's reaction to seeing a Reuters photograph of Joe Biden touching heads with Pope Francis on Friday.

Both figures were present at the G7 Summit in Italy when they had their "head-to-head."

It was also caught on video, capturing the world's imagination and being shared numerous times on social media with a variety of comments.

President Joe Biden goes in for an intimate forehead to forehead with Pope Francis at the G7 summit in Italy. The Pope appeared uncomfortable with the gesture. According to insiders at the G7, Biden’s performance is the “worst” it has ever been, noting that he is “losing… pic.twitter.com/XbrAoi8QaZ — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) June 15, 2024

-Joe Biden pressed his head against Pope Francis' at the G7 summit in Italy. Pope Francis appears uncomfortable and surprised as Joe Biden gets up close and personal and touches him, forehead to forehead. Biden doesn’t understand what personal space means #G7Summit #PopeFracis… pic.twitter.com/lGULtoJLKi — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) June 14, 2024

Trump wasn't the only big name chiming in.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel speculated on what Biden may have said to the pope: "Hey Francis, where can a fella find some Raisin Bran around here?"

He also clowned: "Joe likes to really get in there and smell the incense."

"The president and the pope have known each other for many years. A lot of people don't realize Biden is the Joseph who raised Jesus."

