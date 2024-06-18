A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'This can't be normal, can it?' Top brains on Biden's head-to-head with pope

'A lot of people don't realize Biden is the Joseph who raised Jesus'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 17, 2024 at 8:53pm

"Look at the Pope – He's freaking out! This can't be normal, can it?"

That was President Trump's reaction to seeing a Reuters photograph of Joe Biden touching heads with Pope Francis on Friday.

Both figures were present at the G7 Summit in Italy when they had their "head-to-head."

It was also caught on video, capturing the world's imagination and being shared numerous times on social media with a variety of comments.

Is Biden's head-to head with the pope a result of Joe's poor cognitive skills?

Trump wasn't the only big name chiming in.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel speculated on what Biden may have said to the pope: "Hey Francis, where can a fella find some Raisin Bran around here?"

He also clowned: "Joe likes to really get in there and smell the incense."

"The president and the pope have known each other for many years. A lot of people don't realize Biden is the Joseph who raised Jesus."

