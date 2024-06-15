Carville, Cuomo call Kamala Harris Biden's 'Achilles' heel'

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic strategist James Carville and NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Thursday evening described Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden’s “Achilles’ heel” and said she is remarkably “predictable.”

Harris’ approval is currently 38.4% while she faces nearly 50% disapproval, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Carville told Cuomo on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” he thinks Harris should be less “predictable” by discussing crime statistics that reflect well on the Biden administration rather than abortion or the border, but the host suggested this may not be effective because of how voters feel about the vice president.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WATCH:

Is Kamala Harris "predictable"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Carville And Cuomo Call Kamala Harris Biden’s ‘Achilles’ Heel,’ ‘Most Predictable Politician I’ve Ever Seen’ pic.twitter.com/QPoJar1Tj5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2024

“I think that Vice President Harris, who is the most predictable politician I’ve ever seen, should go to Phoenix, announce a speech and let everybody show up thinking it’s going to be about the border, about or abortion or something else,” Carville told Cuomo. “And congratulate the police men and women around the United States and the courts and the juries for doing a staggeringly good job of bringing this crime rate down.”

“We hope to continue to do that,” Carville continued, appearing to suggest what Harris should say in the speech. “Our streets are getting safer. Our cities like Milwaukee are certainly getting safer. And New York, by the way, where you are, is a low-crime jurisdiction. But you’re right, it was a message problem … We need to tell people these things in a dramatic, memorable fashion. And I hope that the vice president does something like this, does something not so predictable, and I think she could turn things around.”

Retired New York Police Department inspector Paul Mauro on Wednesday said people “can’t trust” the FBI’s new statistics claiming there’s been a decrease in crime across the United States within the first three months of 2024 compared to the same time last year.

Major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York didn’t report any crime data to the FBI in 2023, Fox News reported.

“You suggest VP Harris, but isn’t she the Achilles’ heel other than Biden’s perceived health, that people are going to say, ‘What, Harris? She’s why I won’t vote for Biden. I don’t want her as president?'” Cuomo asked.

Carville answered that this speech would help improve the perception of Harris.

“You say if Harris goes out there and does different things, it’s like, yeah, and if a horse has a bad paint job, it’s a zebra,” Cuomo said. “I mean she is who she is, she does what she does. A lot of it’s baked in, but I like your strategy … If you had another Clinton, you’d be in a much different position right now.”

Former President Donald Trump is presently beating Biden by .8% nationally in the presidential election, according to the RealClearPolling average.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!