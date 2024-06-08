The case for Biden's border catastrophe to be 'treason'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Philip Keuhlen

Real Clear Wire

Recent literature and documentaries do not emphasize enough the forethought and intentionality of Democrats’ migration policy and their blocking of consideration of legislation to secure our borders.

Background

In September 2010 President Barack Obama set the nation on a course to abandon U.S. sovereignty and open U.S. borders with Presidential Policy Directive 6, U.S. Global Development Policy (PPD-6). Presented as a complement to his National Security Strategy, PPD-6 declared development essential to national security objectives and elevated Development to a third pillar in U.S. security along with Defense and Diplomacy.

PPD-6 characterized foreign assistance as creating conditions where it is no longer needed. It signaled accountability based on assessment: policies and programs that did not yield results would be phased out. Recipients of assistance would be accountable for achieving results within their borders, underscoring country ownership and responsibility.

Other PPD-6 provisions had dire implications for U.S. Security. It strengthened the roles of multilateral organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGO), prioritizing partnership (some might opine collusion) with private parties and NGOs from policy conception to implementation. It committed to building USAID into the lead development agency, divorcing development policy from strategic national security objectives.

Should Biden's border policies be considered treason? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Obama administration also ended the national security/law enforcement framework used to screen visa applications for associations with known/suspected terrorist organizations. The State Department Civil Rights Division and the DHS Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties fundamentally restructured U.S. practices for vetting individuals for U.S. entry. They purged intelligence databases used by CBP of data on affiliations with terrorist networks. Shifting to a policy of “engagement and dialog” the agencies responsible for assuring homeland security focused on maximizing entry, intentionally blinded to threats.

The Pump Fake

At the end of the UN 15-year Millennium Challenge the Obama administration entered negotiations to define a new set of goals. Recognized by his Nobel Peace Prize for creating policies in which multilateral diplomacy and international institutions played a central role, Obama’s administration steered development of the successor Agenda 2030. Framing Development policy with respect to advancing national security objectives in his prior term, Obama pivoted radically, negotiating a broader, more ambitious set of international objectives resting upon a new commitment to universality.

President Obama introduced Agenda 2030 in “U.S. Global Development Policy and Agenda 2030” (9/27/15). Stressing continuity, it contained no mention of the seismic shift in policy from serving U.S. national interests to serving international interests/objectives. Strategic Development Goal (SDG)10, Reduce Inequality, is particularly important, committing the US to “Facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well managed migration policies.”

Obama had totally jettisoned PPD 6 and transformed U.S. policy from creating local conditions where assistance was not needed, to the mass relocation of populations from less developed nations to more developed nations, with costs borne by the receiving nations.

Consumed by domestic politics, Obama had little opportunity to act on Agenda 2030’s SDG 10. The election of Donald Trump further deferred implementation, as that administration focused on enforcement of U.S. immigration law. But the stage was set for the next Democrat to win the presidency to act on the Obama strategy.

The Full Court Press

Before his inauguration, Biden’s team signaled its intent to reverse immigration policies and dramatically expand mass migration. In November 2020 the Biden team announced Anthony Mayorkas as its Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security nominee. Mayorkas was the Obama administration’s principal architect of its 2012 Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that allowed 690K-800K individuals unlawfully present, to be deferred from deportation and become eligible for a work permit.

On his first day as President, Biden issued a memorandum to the Attorney General and Director of Homeland Security to stop efforts to contest DACA and institute practices to preserve and strengthen it. Acknowledging that the subjects were in the country illegally, Biden established considerations outside the immigration statutes (e.g., “humanitarian concerns” and “contributions to our economy”) and directed prosecutorial discretion with respect to migration outside of statutory bases.

The same day, Biden’s Executive Order 13993 “Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities” revoked Executive Order 13768 that had directed agencies to enforce immigration laws and prioritize processing individuals who were ineligible for admission on criminal conviction or security grounds, had been charged/convicted of criminal acts in the U.S., made fraudulent official statements, abused receipt of public funds, or were subject to a removal order. E.O. 13768 strengthened relations between federal, state, and local authorities on immigration and authorized withholding federal funds from Sanctuary Jurisdictions that willfully failed to comply with 8 U.S.C. 1373 concerning exchange of information on the citizenship/immigration status of individuals with the INS.

Biden’s transformation of U.S. policy from managing immigration to opening borders to mass migration continued with the issuance of three Executive Orders in his first month. Executive Order 14010 enhanced pathways for migration and broadened exercise of discretion in the asylum system. Executive Order 14012 encouraged migration, enhanced access to public services at taxpayer expense, and reduced the numbers refused entry. Executive Order 14013 expanded refugee resettlement programs.

Biden’s Executive Orders revoked Executive Orders 13767, 13815, and 13888, five Presidential Memoranda, and Presidential Proclamation 9880 that:

Secured southern border with a border wall. Detained individuals apprehended on suspicion of violating Federal or State law. Removed individuals whose claims to remain in the United States were rejected. Cooperated with state/local law enforcement to enforce immigration law. Resettled refugees only in jurisdictions in that consented. Enforced existing grounds of inadmissibility. Prevented entry of foreign nationals who may commit violent, criminal, or terrorist acts. Ended “Catch and Release” at the border.



Biden’s actions can only be understood as preplanned initiatives to abandon sovereign control of the United States border. Biden aggressively shifted policy to encourage and facilitate mass migration and ended any pretense of controlling unlawful entry.

The “Dream Team”

The Biden administration contains selected Obama retreads groomed for implementing migration policy. Biden succeeded dramatically, exploding mass migration to more than 9 million CBP illegal border encounters in Biden’s 3.5 years. Ellis Island processed only 12M immigrants in 62 years.

Anthony Mayorkas - Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Mayorkas served in the Obama administration as the Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Service and as Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas is the architect of Obama’s DACA policy,

Blas Nuñez-Neto – Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy (DHS) Nunez-Neto was a Senate advisor on border security and immigration enforcement and a senior advisor to the CBP Commissioner during the Obama years. He is the CBP Chief Operating Officer, concurrently serving as the Acting Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy and Vice Chair for the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Southwest Border Taskforce.

Samantha Powers – USAID Administrator Prior to joining the Biden administration Power served on the National Security Council staff as Special Assistant to President Obama and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights from 2009 to 2013. Subsequently she was the U.S. Representative to the UN, leading the effort on the U.N. Agenda 2030.

Marcela Escobari – USAID Assistant Administrator - Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean Escobari previously served in the Obama-Biden Administration in this role and helped USAID expand regional programs. She spearheads USAID efforts to expand migration.

Amy Pope – Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Before joining IOM, Pope was Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President Obama developing strategies for migration. She was Biden’s Senior Advisor on Migration before appointment to the IOM as Deputy Director General. Promoted to Director General, she has focused on putting the IOM on a new strategic path to facilitate international migration.

Clearly, key Biden appointees responsible for the security of the U.S. border and enforcement of immigration law, with sponsored U.N. officials, were selected for their commitment to expanding mass migration at the cost of billions of taxpayer dollars and circumventing laws intended to limit, control, and regulate immigration and assure U.S. security.

Security Impacts

Under Biden CBP encounters with PRC illegals (~ 145K) are up sharply. Over 86% were unaccompanied adults of military age. That is the size of 9 Army Divisions, approximately one-third the size of our active-duty Army. We don't know where they are since they were released into the interior on their own recognizance. The CBP does not tabulate encounter stats for any Islamic state, but from reports of illegals detained who are on terror watch lists, they occur and are lumped into the “Other” statistical category, which includes over 651K individuals under Biden, with 80% similarly unaccompanied adults caught, released, and not tracked. Russian illegals are tabulated and there were 120K of them since FY 21, with 54% unaccompanied adults.

Further examination shows CBP intercepted about three shipments of explosives, 50 shipments of long guns and other weapons, 1200 shipments of handguns, and 300 shipments of ammunition inbound to the U.S. each year of the Biden administration. No data is published to suggest what the number of similar undetected shipments might be. Explosives loss and theft data published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are available only for the first two years of the Biden administration but show approximately 80 incidents of lost explosives and 3-4 incidents of explosives theft per year.

Taken together such data must be a significant portion of the reason why FBI Director Wray made headlines in Bloomberg on March 12, 2024, stating that terrorist threats toward the US have reached a “whole other level.”

This breach of homeland security is the direct, foreseeable result of Biden’s replacement of statutorily managed immigration with facilitated mass migration. As commonly understood in law and the social sciences, ‘treason’ is a significant breach of public trust by an official. Biden’s weaponization of mass migration rises to the level of an impeachable act under the “other high crimes and misdemeanors” clause of Article II, Section 4, if not Article III, Section 3. Three key elements are necessary for such offense to constitute treason:

an obligation of allegiance to the legal order,

inten to violate that obligation, and

action to violate that obligation.

The shoe fits, let them wear it.

Phillip Keuhlen is a retired naval officer and nuclear industry senior manager. He was educated at the U.S. Naval Academy and the Naval Postgraduate School and had the privilege to command USS Sam Houston (SSN-609), a nuclear submarine. He writes on topics related to governance and national security.



This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!