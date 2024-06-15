CDC says new Salmonella outbreak has been traced to bearded dragons

(FOOD SAFETY NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that at least 15 people in nine states have been sickened with Salmonella linked to pet bearded dragons. Four people have required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.

New York has reported four cases, Ohio and California have each reported three patients, and Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia have each reported a single patient. The outbreak strain is Salmonella Cotham.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to the CDC’s outbreak announcement.

