A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.WND MONEY

Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike

Some eateries have either closed or scaled back in California following $20 mandate

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 4, 2024 at 8:58pm

(Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Rubio’s Coastal Grill, a California Mexican restaurant chain, announced the closure of 48 restaurants in the Golden State amid rising business costs.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the chain decided to shutter nearly one-third of its restaurants following a "review of its operations and the current business climate."

"While painful, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic long-term plan to position Rubio’s for success for years to come," the restaurant chain announced Monday.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's happening in North Carolina's high schools about Israel?
Trump-backed candidate defeated in GOP Senate primary
Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike
'Praise God': Marvel actress fulfills wish to leave Hollywood
Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×