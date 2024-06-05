Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Rubio’s Coastal Grill, a California Mexican restaurant chain, announced the closure of 48 restaurants in the Golden State amid rising business costs.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the chain decided to shutter nearly one-third of its restaurants following a "review of its operations and the current business climate."

"While painful, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic long-term plan to position Rubio’s for success for years to come," the restaurant chain announced Monday.

